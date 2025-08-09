 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19541943 Edited 9 August 2025 – 23:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • While in a TAB menu, can press TAB again to return to the world.
  • New floating text notification when trying to move while too overloaded.
  • Fixed a bug where the game would crash if the player had zero fighters while having non-zero cargo.
  • Fixed a bug where pausing/unpausing would behave oddly when the player's band was too overloaded to move.

