- While in a TAB menu, can press TAB again to return to the world.
- New floating text notification when trying to move while too overloaded.
- Fixed a bug where the game would crash if the player had zero fighters while having non-zero cargo.
- Fixed a bug where pausing/unpausing would behave oddly when the player's band was too overloaded to move.
v1.0.2
