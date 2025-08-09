 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19541919
Update notes via Steam Community
Full release notes here.

This is more updates to the Forge of Empires mod.

Forge Of Empires (Formerly Known As Sidekicks)

  • Fix a busted module for the DZ Sidekick.
  • Remove the standalone Reaper faction from the Game Lobby; it does not seem to work.
  • The Scourge Infused Empire is now more careful with its initial Scourge structure spawning to prevent duplicate structures.

Armada Empire

  • If you were playing with the Armada Empires in particular, then savegames including those won't carry forward into this build. Badger has been reworking that faction heavily based on player feedback.
  • The Armada Empire can now tune its difficulty in the Game Lobby.
  • Adjust the armor/albedo/other stats for the Armada Empire a bit; previously they were very uniform. This also applies to the Kzinti AI Type.
  • Fix a compatibility bug between the Armada Empire and the Spire Sidekick.
  • Terran Sabres no longer contribute toward AI Counterattacks.
  • Significant rework of the Terran/Kilrathi weapons. Previously there was a lot of uniformity, especially for the Kilrathi being ruthless against low armor ships. This also applies to the Kzinti AI Type. Since this changes a lot of weapons, this is the part that will break Armada save games.
  • Nerf Armada Cannons.
  • The Armada Warleader can now upgrade itself with science.

Heart of the Machine

We're up to Update 27 now on Heart of the Machine: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2001070/view/524223621534581155

