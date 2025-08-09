This is more updates to the Forge of Empires mod.
Forge Of Empires (Formerly Known As Sidekicks)
- Fix a busted module for the DZ Sidekick.
- Remove the standalone Reaper faction from the Game Lobby; it does not seem to work.
- The Scourge Infused Empire is now more careful with its initial Scourge structure spawning to prevent duplicate structures.
Armada Empire
- If you were playing with the Armada Empires in particular, then savegames including those won't carry forward into this build. Badger has been reworking that faction heavily based on player feedback.
- The Armada Empire can now tune its difficulty in the Game Lobby.
- Adjust the armor/albedo/other stats for the Armada Empire a bit; previously they were very uniform. This also applies to the Kzinti AI Type.
- Fix a compatibility bug between the Armada Empire and the Spire Sidekick.
- Terran Sabres no longer contribute toward AI Counterattacks.
- Significant rework of the Terran/Kilrathi weapons. Previously there was a lot of uniformity, especially for the Kilrathi being ruthless against low armor ships. This also applies to the Kzinti AI Type. Since this changes a lot of weapons, this is the part that will break Armada save games.
- Nerf Armada Cannons.
- The Armada Warleader can now upgrade itself with science.
Changed files in this update