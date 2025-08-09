 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19541890 Edited 9 August 2025 – 22:19:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

\[Added]

  • New License

  • New Games

  • New Category

  • New Shelves

  • New Expansion for store and warehouse

  • New Achievement

  • New Product tags to shelves

  • New animation for employee when placing cd to shelf

  • New Products

  • New Shelf colors

  • Best score info to day ended panel

  • Option to reset the data of the product placed on the shelf for employees

  • You can now remove cameras from your TV

  • Employees can now bring items that fly to a point on the map you can't reach

\[Changed]

  • Customers no longer bring second-hand games at the release day of the game

  • Day length increased

  • Sound adjustments

  • Performance Improvements on employees

  • Translation improvements

  • You can now put CD to a Repair Machine even if you have more than one CD in your hand

  • Online orders will now arrive less often before the day starts or in the night

  • You can now get back the money you gave by clicking on it while giving at the cash register

  • Increased customer count

  • Now the order ui calculates the price of items in your cart

  • Gamepad cursor now bigger

  • We can no longer take back the CD placed for repair until the process is completed

\[Fixed]

  • Resolution issues

  • Sensitivity not saved

  • Scroll issue at character creation

  • Calendar is not working right when late game

  • Platforms is not correct as text

  • Products can be sold at very high prices through online sales

  • Sometimes products get stuck in the air when placing them on the shelves

  • Customers sometimes go into the building next to us

  • Customers and employees get stuck at the register

  • Employees sometimes stop with product in hand

  • Delivery robots sometimes move through walls

  • When multiple orders are delivered to the delivery robot, all boxes appear nested

  • Different types of products can be placed on the same slots

  • Placed second-hand items sometimes slide on the shelf

  • It can sometimes break when taking boxes from NPCs that bring license rewards

  • When we carry more than one product, employees try to take the extra items as soon as we leave them

  • The products placed in slots on the desk appear in front of us when we interact with the desk

  • After the employee completes a transaction at the cash register or trade, employee does not go to do other job

  • Console shelves can be examined with x

  • Our character's color sometimes turns white

  • There is no speech sound for NPCs that bring gifts

  • CDs are listed incorrectly in the store

  • Cats and Dogs can't move sometimes

  • When you give money at the cash register, money comes from away

  • When setting prices of scratched products on the computer, game reduces them to half price

  • Clicking sounds now only play on clickable ui

  • When product purchased in trade and if we save the game without touching it, it will disappear when we load the save

If you encounter any problems, please let us know.

*Thank you for your support

Changed files in this update

