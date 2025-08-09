\[Added]
New License
New Games
New Category
New Shelves
New Expansion for store and warehouse
New Achievement
New Product tags to shelves
New animation for employee when placing cd to shelf
New Products
New Shelf colors
Best score info to day ended panel
Option to reset the data of the product placed on the shelf for employees
You can now remove cameras from your TV
Employees can now bring items that fly to a point on the map you can't reach
\[Changed]
Customers no longer bring second-hand games at the release day of the game
Day length increased
Sound adjustments
Performance Improvements on employees
Translation improvements
You can now put CD to a Repair Machine even if you have more than one CD in your hand
Online orders will now arrive less often before the day starts or in the night
You can now get back the money you gave by clicking on it while giving at the cash register
Increased customer count
Now the order ui calculates the price of items in your cart
Gamepad cursor now bigger
We can no longer take back the CD placed for repair until the process is completed
\[Fixed]
Resolution issues
Sensitivity not saved
Scroll issue at character creation
Calendar is not working right when late game
Platforms is not correct as text
Products can be sold at very high prices through online sales
Sometimes products get stuck in the air when placing them on the shelves
Customers sometimes go into the building next to us
Customers and employees get stuck at the register
Employees sometimes stop with product in hand
Delivery robots sometimes move through walls
When multiple orders are delivered to the delivery robot, all boxes appear nested
Different types of products can be placed on the same slots
Placed second-hand items sometimes slide on the shelf
It can sometimes break when taking boxes from NPCs that bring license rewards
When we carry more than one product, employees try to take the extra items as soon as we leave them
The products placed in slots on the desk appear in front of us when we interact with the desk
After the employee completes a transaction at the cash register or trade, employee does not go to do other job
Console shelves can be examined with x
Our character's color sometimes turns white
There is no speech sound for NPCs that bring gifts
CDs are listed incorrectly in the store
Cats and Dogs can't move sometimes
When you give money at the cash register, money comes from away
When setting prices of scratched products on the computer, game reduces them to half price
Clicking sounds now only play on clickable ui
When product purchased in trade and if we save the game without touching it, it will disappear when we load the save
If you encounter any problems, please let us know.
*Thank you for your support
