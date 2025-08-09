\[Added]

Employees can now bring items that fly to a point on the map you can't reach

You can now remove cameras from your TV

Option to reset the data of the product placed on the shelf for employees

Best score info to day ended panel

New animation for employee when placing cd to shelf

New Product tags to shelves

New Expansion for store and warehouse

\[Changed]

We can no longer take back the CD placed for repair until the process is completed

Now the order ui calculates the price of items in your cart

You can now get back the money you gave by clicking on it while giving at the cash register

Online orders will now arrive less often before the day starts or in the night

You can now put CD to a Repair Machine even if you have more than one CD in your hand

Customers no longer bring second-hand games at the release day of the game

\[Fixed]

Resolution issues

Sensitivity not saved

Scroll issue at character creation

Calendar is not working right when late game

Platforms is not correct as text

Products can be sold at very high prices through online sales

Sometimes products get stuck in the air when placing them on the shelves

Customers sometimes go into the building next to us

Customers and employees get stuck at the register

Employees sometimes stop with product in hand

Delivery robots sometimes move through walls

When multiple orders are delivered to the delivery robot, all boxes appear nested

Different types of products can be placed on the same slots

Placed second-hand items sometimes slide on the shelf

It can sometimes break when taking boxes from NPCs that bring license rewards

When we carry more than one product, employees try to take the extra items as soon as we leave them

The products placed in slots on the desk appear in front of us when we interact with the desk

After the employee completes a transaction at the cash register or trade, employee does not go to do other job

Console shelves can be examined with x

Our character's color sometimes turns white

There is no speech sound for NPCs that bring gifts

CDs are listed incorrectly in the store

Cats and Dogs can't move sometimes

When you give money at the cash register, money comes from away

When setting prices of scratched products on the computer, game reduces them to half price

Clicking sounds now only play on clickable ui