This update focuses on making shooting enemies a bit more fun by implementing 'overkilling' and animation physics that used to be in the game before (should be fixed/improved now), additionally adding some more QOL improvements.
I tested this patch a bunch but there's a chance some bugs sneaked through, let me know if you encounter any weird issues and I'll get on it ASAP.
Aim Assist IntensitiesFelt like Aim Assist was a bit too strong? The Aim Assist settings now have a Low, Medium, High (and obviously Off) setting, you may notice your settings have reset if you were using Aim Assist before, so feel free to play with the settings to see which one feels best for you.
Reticle HUDA feature that was requested was having a condensed version of the HUD directly on your reticle/crosshair, this setting is turned off by default but feel free to give it a try if it tickles your fancy.
Various other changes and improvements have been made (and bugs have probably been produced), please let me know if you come across anything and I'll make sure to get on it as soon as I can.
- UI indicator when slowmo is activated to show stamina is being reduced
- Added overkilling (can shoot enemies multiple times when killed, bullets will penetrate them when killed though to not get in the way)
- Modified physics ragdolling
- Adjusted some deceleration values for Grunts
- Slowed rotation rate when grabbing an enemy from 500 to 300
- QOL: Aim assist intensity for controller and KB/M
- Improve blending of sidestep/roll animations
- Thumb mouse buttons will now show as TMB on UI
- QOL: Condensed crosshair UI (seeing ammo count and stamina)
- FIXED: Incorrect animation in Grunt movement
- FIXED: HUD shake is incorrect when firing in third person
- FIXED: Leaves aren’t set to Vegetation and stops bullets in City 2 Park Level (green leaves trees)
- FIXED: both hands play recoil animation when dual wielding deagles
- FIXED: Countering an attack while in time-focus causes the time-focus to break
- FIXED: Executing another enemy while grabbing a different enemy causes the grabbed enemy to get stuck, walking in place
- FIXED: Having Kick and Counter binded to the same event causes the player to start walking very slowly
- FIXED: Doors not colliding on any surfaces (self-collision)
- FIXED: Shooting explosive barrel in third person is incorrect
Thank you again for all of your feedback, bug reports and overall support!
