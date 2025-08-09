 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19541820
Update notes via Steam Community
=Patch Notes=

  • Low HP units can get captured as slaves after Attack command
  • Market prices now change depending on global supply and distribution
  • Production is no longer limited by available goods in the warehouse only. Now also incoming resources can be directed to production.
  • Several small fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2226341
macOS 64-bit Depot 2226342
