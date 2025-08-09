- Low HP units can get captured as slaves after Attack command
- Market prices now change depending on global supply and distribution
- Production is no longer limited by available goods in the warehouse only. Now also incoming resources can be directed to production.
- Several small fixes
Update Notes for Patch 0.6.21.1013
Update notes via Steam Community
=Patch Notes=
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2226341
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2226342
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update