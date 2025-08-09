 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19541772 Edited 9 August 2025 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- [x] Unique UI for each profession’s organisation chart
- [x] Fixed mortar gun bug
- [x] Aligned equipment shop buttons
- [x] Fixed texture bug near mermaid
- [x] Slightly adjusted location the miners spawn in with the miner whistle

