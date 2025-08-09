This is the first patch since the start of tiny teams and the release of the demo based off of info that I've seen from playthroughs on stream. let me know if there are any issues as always!

✈️ **General

- changed wording when boarding door is opened

- steam and smoke should now disappear when there are no more servings left in a hot thing

- progress bar should no longer show up when there are no more servings in a container

- removed collision from oven door

- increased setup time on day 2 (tutorial) and day 8 (coffee) and day 16 (first class)

- "Normal mode" button no longer takes you straight into the game on first launch

- moved bathroom back slightly on 114 and 116 to help prevent opening door when trying to get barf bag

- default cart now has 2 juice inserts to prevent confusion when searching for the correct water inserts during tutorial

- disabled combo lost sound during lulls

- calendar selection defaults to day instead of start day button

👁️**Visual**

- added input button to start day button on calendar

🐛**Bug Fixes**

- fixed a bug where bathroom trash decal wasnt moving with the door

- fixed a bug where exploding sodas falling out of the cart wouldnt spawn in the right place

- fixed a bug where doris would tell you about violations on day 4 and 5 instead of just 4

- fixed a bug where warmed nut tins would not produce warmed nuts

- fixed a bug where opening the boarding door wouldnt give you violations

- fixed a bug where tutorial popups caused pickup/interact buttons to not work

- fixed a bug where customization player indicator wasnt updating in realtime

- fixed a bug where if both players sat at the same time, the takeoff or landing timeskip wouldnt happen and you would have to wait for the timer to expire