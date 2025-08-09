Ancient TD v1.4.64:
Added Soulbinder Peasant.
Added item sharing between player peasants.
Fixed a bug where enemy units were healing from attacks.
Fixed a bug with Demon Goat causing buffs not to expire.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update