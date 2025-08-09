 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19541618
Update notes via Steam Community

Ancient TD v1.4.64:

  • Added Soulbinder Peasant.

  • Added item sharing between player peasants.

  • Fixed a bug where enemy units were healing from attacks.

  • Fixed a bug with Demon Goat causing buffs not to expire.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3635711
Linux 64-bit Depot 3635712
