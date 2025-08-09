 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals Portal Mafia: The Old Country
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 August 2025 Build 19541535 Edited 9 August 2025 – 22:46:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi!

Thank you so much for playing and for reporting the bugs! I just fixed the following issues:

• Fixed the wall bug and a glitch on Floor 8.
• Changed the ending message a bit so it gives more hints to company's actual goal and indicates there are more messages than the last two.

Let me know if you figure out what you are and what the company's actual goal is! Also, what is the story on Floor 34 about?

Please let me know if you find any other issues, I’ll fix them ASAP!
You can reply to this post or write on the Community Hub.

Thank you!

Best,
Bilge

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2810551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link