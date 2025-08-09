Hi!



Thank you so much for playing and for reporting the bugs! I just fixed the following issues:



• Fixed the wall bug and a glitch on Floor 8.

• Changed the ending message a bit so it gives more hints to company's actual goal and indicates there are more messages than the last two.



Let me know if you figure out what you are and what the company's actual goal is! Also, what is the story on Floor 34 about?



Please let me know if you find any other issues, I’ll fix them ASAP!

You can reply to this post or write on the Community Hub.



Thank you!



Best,

Bilge