9 August 2025 Build 19541534 Edited 9 August 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
There was a translation issue with items purchased in the store.

When you started a game in one language, and upon exiting and loading in another language, the descriptions for purchased items would display the previous language.

The descriptions now display in the correct language.

We are working hard to pulish the game and fixing bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3793841
  • Loading history…
