There was a translation issue with items purchased in the store.
When you started a game in one language, and upon exiting and loading in another language, the descriptions for purchased items would display the previous language.
The descriptions now display in the correct language.
We are working hard to pulish the game and fixing bugs.
Location Error Fixed
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update