9 August 2025 Build 19541508 Edited 9 August 2025 – 21:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch improves the lighting (brighter, richer colors, and much more consistent), makes cut block edges look better, adds new quest sounds, makes NPCs happier, and fixes many other minor issues.

0.838 change list:

  • changed lighting model - lose some of the directional lighting, but now light sources brighter, colors richer, and much more consistent

  • made bricks have a ragged edge instead of a straight cut (subtle but looks better)

  • made cut blocks (stone & ice) have a less straight edge

  • fixed light sources dimming a lot when slightly overlapping a solid block

  • added new sounds for new curse, plague, machine, hunter, and rengade quests

  • now war quests play declared war sound

  • decreased HappinessDegradation from -0.005 to -0.0025

  • decreased HappinessDegradationPerTownMember from -0.0005 to -0.00025

  • decreased BaseRune BaseValuePerLevel from 20.0 to 5.0

  • added glowing red, blue, green, orange, purple, and yellow mushrooms

  • added new mushroom groves

  • now explosive mushrooms are more common in mushroom levels/worlds

  • grass no longer prevents loose solids from moving

  • increased obsidian ValueMult from 1.32 to 2.0

  • changed wood block DrawPriority to 0.8 (was conflicting with some other blocks)

  • increased MinLevel of first tar to 10 levels higher

  • fixed special rooms not using higher level objects when they are supposed to

  • fixed wood and stone blending into glass backgrounds

  • fixed AnimationResource::getRadius not testing frame bounds (was causing entities to draw black in rare circumstances)

  • made bounds on trophies and potted plants narrower so easier to place

  • added new NPC chat for killing nemesis or arch-nemesis

  • turned off fade in new entities on trees

  • added show/hide Bandages option on tailoring crafting screen (Tuidjy)

  • now glowing mushrooms will spawn in groups more often

  • made level and switch bounds smaller to match model better

  • fixed fairies light position

  • fixed roof in "spawn" house

  • now show tech # on bandages

  • fixed a comment in tryTransitionLiquid

