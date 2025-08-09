This patch improves the lighting (brighter, richer colors, and much more consistent), makes cut block edges look better, adds new quest sounds, makes NPCs happier, and fixes many other minor issues.
0.838 change list:
changed lighting model - lose some of the directional lighting, but now light sources brighter, colors richer, and much more consistent
made bricks have a ragged edge instead of a straight cut (subtle but looks better)
made cut blocks (stone & ice) have a less straight edge
fixed light sources dimming a lot when slightly overlapping a solid block
added new sounds for new curse, plague, machine, hunter, and rengade quests
now war quests play declared war sound
decreased HappinessDegradation from -0.005 to -0.0025
decreased HappinessDegradationPerTownMember from -0.0005 to -0.00025
decreased BaseRune BaseValuePerLevel from 20.0 to 5.0
added glowing red, blue, green, orange, purple, and yellow mushrooms
added new mushroom groves
now explosive mushrooms are more common in mushroom levels/worlds
grass no longer prevents loose solids from moving
increased obsidian ValueMult from 1.32 to 2.0
changed wood block DrawPriority to 0.8 (was conflicting with some other blocks)
increased MinLevel of first tar to 10 levels higher
fixed special rooms not using higher level objects when they are supposed to
fixed wood and stone blending into glass backgrounds
fixed AnimationResource::getRadius not testing frame bounds (was causing entities to draw black in rare circumstances)
made bounds on trophies and potted plants narrower so easier to place
added new NPC chat for killing nemesis or arch-nemesis
turned off fade in new entities on trees
added show/hide Bandages option on tailoring crafting screen (Tuidjy)
now glowing mushrooms will spawn in groups more often
made level and switch bounds smaller to match model better
fixed fairies light position
fixed roof in "spawn" house
now show tech # on bandages
fixed a comment in tryTransitionLiquid
Changed files in this update