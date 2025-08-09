This patch improves the lighting (brighter, richer colors, and much more consistent), makes cut block edges look better, adds new quest sounds, makes NPCs happier, and fixes many other minor issues.

0.838 change list:

changed lighting model - lose some of the directional lighting, but now light sources brighter, colors richer, and much more consistent

made bricks have a ragged edge instead of a straight cut (subtle but looks better)

made cut blocks (stone & ice) have a less straight edge

fixed light sources dimming a lot when slightly overlapping a solid block

added new sounds for new curse, plague, machine, hunter, and rengade quests

now war quests play declared war sound

decreased HappinessDegradation from -0.005 to -0.0025

decreased HappinessDegradationPerTownMember from -0.0005 to -0.00025

decreased BaseRune BaseValuePerLevel from 20.0 to 5.0

added glowing red, blue, green, orange, purple, and yellow mushrooms

added new mushroom groves

now explosive mushrooms are more common in mushroom levels/worlds

grass no longer prevents loose solids from moving

increased obsidian ValueMult from 1.32 to 2.0

changed wood block DrawPriority to 0.8 (was conflicting with some other blocks)

increased MinLevel of first tar to 10 levels higher

fixed special rooms not using higher level objects when they are supposed to

fixed wood and stone blending into glass backgrounds

fixed AnimationResource::getRadius not testing frame bounds (was causing entities to draw black in rare circumstances)

made bounds on trophies and potted plants narrower so easier to place

added new NPC chat for killing nemesis or arch-nemesis

turned off fade in new entities on trees

added show/hide Bandages option on tailoring crafting screen (Tuidjy)

now glowing mushrooms will spawn in groups more often

made level and switch bounds smaller to match model better

fixed fairies light position

fixed roof in "spawn" house

now show tech # on bandages