9 August 2025 Build 19541454 Edited 9 August 2025 – 20:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed potential crash issues.

  2. Performance optimization.

  3. Damage ranking on the settlement interface is sorted by divine ability DPS.

  4. Reduced the upgrade attributes of the Sword Qi.

  5. Added missing English translations.

  6. Fixed the issue where the initial number of Wind Blades was incorrect.

  7. Fixed the issue where the spawn count of "Three Disasters, Nine Tribulations and Ten Calamities" was incorrect.

Changed files in this update

