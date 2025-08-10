Change list game version 1.3.0.0
Start of public playtest
Major Updates
New Languages: Complete support for 3 new languages: Italian, Brazilian Portuguese and Spanish (Latino America)
Demo/Story difficulty: new buttons on game settings to change game difficulty from Explorer (Very Easy) to Hardcore (very hard)
New Weapon bodies and components: now the 3 weapon bodies (Fire, Alien and Tesla) are separated from its trigger part which can be found in the labyrinths just like all the other components
Favorite projectile: now you can select in the Weapon Inventory UI the projectile you want to start with in the labyrinths
Game rebalance: Weapon stats rebalance to improve upgrading experience
Minor Updates
New UI flow on first boot now opens Settings first
Rebalanced game economy
Improved style of Settings UI, of both Inventories UI and of PlayLevel UI
New behavior or Audio Trap
Rebalanced freezing projectile
Better behavior of weapon components swap in the labyrinths
Better rarity colors of weapons
Better smoke trap effects
Fix enemy ghost attack
New weapon popup stats UI
Fix weapon shooting position from moving when rotating camera view
Fix components from being wrongly spawned in the labyrinths at random places
Fix infinite stamina cheat
New Weapon Inventory behavior: many fixes and better user experience
Fix effects HUD now always showing active positive and negative effects in the game
Important Note
Game saves you already have made are NOT compatible with this game version, do not be alarmed if the game shows you to start again from level 1. This is just to be sure everyone starts from a clean point.
Feedbacks
Remember to share your thoughts through the main menu feedback link on the top-right corner. This will help us a lot on improving the game before its official release on October
Changed files in this update