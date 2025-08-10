Change list game version 1.3.0.0

Start of public playtest

Major Updates

New Languages: Complete support for 3 new languages: Italian, Brazilian Portuguese and Spanish (Latino America)

Demo/Story difficulty: new buttons on game settings to change game difficulty from Explorer (Very Easy) to Hardcore (very hard)

New Weapon bodies and components: now the 3 weapon bodies (Fire, Alien and Tesla) are separated from its trigger part which can be found in the labyrinths just like all the other components

Favorite projectile : now you can select in the Weapon Inventory UI the projectile you want to start with in the labyrinths

Game rebalance: Weapon stats rebalance to improve upgrading experience

Minor Updates

New UI flow on first boot now opens Settings first

Rebalanced game economy

Improved style of Settings UI, of both Inventories UI and of PlayLevel UI

New behavior or Audio Trap

Rebalanced freezing projectile

Better behavior of weapon components swap in the labyrinths

Better rarity colors of weapons

Better smoke trap effects

Fix enemy ghost attack

New weapon popup stats UI

Fix weapon shooting position from moving when rotating camera view

Fix components from being wrongly spawned in the labyrinths at random places

Fix infinite stamina cheat

New Weapon Inventory behavior: many fixes and better user experience

Fix effects HUD now always showing active positive and negative effects in the game

Important Note

Game saves you already have made are NOT compatible with this game version, do not be alarmed if the game shows you to start again from level 1. This is just to be sure everyone starts from a clean point.



Feedbacks

Remember to share your thoughts through the main menu feedback link on the top-right corner. This will help us a lot on improving the game before its official release on October