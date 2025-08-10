 Skip to content
Major 10 August 2025 Build 19541392 Edited 10 August 2025 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change list game version 1.3.0.0

Start of public playtest

Major Updates

  • New Languages: Complete support for 3 new languages: Italian, Brazilian Portuguese and Spanish (Latino America)

  • Demo/Story difficulty: new buttons on game settings to change game difficulty from Explorer (Very Easy) to Hardcore (very hard)

  • New Weapon bodies and components: now the 3 weapon bodies (Fire, Alien and Tesla) are separated from its trigger part which can be found in the labyrinths just like all the other components

  • Favorite projectile: now you can select in the Weapon Inventory UI the projectile you want to start with in the labyrinths

  • Game rebalance: Weapon stats rebalance to improve upgrading experience

Minor Updates

  • New UI flow on first boot now opens Settings first

  • Rebalanced game economy

  • Improved style of Settings UI, of both Inventories UI and of PlayLevel UI

  • New behavior or Audio Trap

  • Rebalanced freezing projectile

  • Better behavior of weapon components swap in the labyrinths

  • Better rarity colors of weapons

  • Better smoke trap effects

  • Fix enemy ghost attack

  • New weapon popup stats UI

  • Fix weapon shooting position from moving when rotating camera view

  • Fix components from being wrongly spawned in the labyrinths at random places

  • Fix infinite stamina cheat

  • New Weapon Inventory behavior: many fixes and better user experience

  • Fix effects HUD now always showing active positive and negative effects in the game

Important Note

Game saves you already have made are NOT compatible with this game version, do not be alarmed if the game shows you to start again from level 1. This is just to be sure everyone starts from a clean point.

Feedbacks

Remember to share your thoughts through the main menu feedback link on the top-right corner. This will help us a lot on improving the game before its official release on October

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3796951
