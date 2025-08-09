 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19541380 Edited 9 August 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- fixed gpu resident drawer was disabled on medium quality
- respec was not resetting armour and magic resist properly
- fixed npc weapons being stuck in striking state after recycling
- npc scaling now starts at level 8

Changed files in this update

Depot 3770721
  • Loading history…
