- fixed gpu resident drawer was disabled on medium quality
- respec was not resetting armour and magic resist properly
- fixed npc weapons being stuck in striking state after recycling
- npc scaling now starts at level 8
Alpha 1.0.2 - Bug Fixes, Scaling
Update notes via Steam Community
