We've updated Fourmiworld to Version 1.0.1 Stickbug.
This is a small patch with some fixes to a few issues we noticed with the map as well as some tweaks and small additions to a certain tenodera.
Read a more detailed list below, but beware of potential spoilers for things you may not have found.
Psychic Mantis is now able to be about 20% cooler.
Nish Nosh is now available on the main menu once you've beaten the game, rather than after you obtain the Real Nosh Head achievement.
Tweaked entrance cave design slightly.
Fixed an issue when obtaining seed upgrades.
Tweaked the Hyperkicks entry within the Fourmipedia.
Fixed a few end-game issues.
Scorcozore tweaks.
A few other misc technical changes.
Changed files in this update