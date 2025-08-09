 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals Portal Mafia: The Old Country
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 August 2025 Build 19541376 Edited 9 August 2025 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've updated Fourmiworld to Version 1.0.1 Stickbug.

This is a small patch with some fixes to a few issues we noticed with the map as well as some tweaks and small additions to a certain tenodera.

Read a more detailed list below, but beware of potential spoilers for things you may not have found.

  • Psychic Mantis is now able to be about 20% cooler.

  • Nish Nosh is now available on the main menu once you've beaten the game, rather than after you obtain the Real Nosh Head achievement.

  • Tweaked entrance cave design slightly.

  • Fixed an issue when obtaining seed upgrades.

  • Tweaked the Hyperkicks entry within the Fourmipedia.

  • Fixed a few end-game issues.

  • Scorcozore tweaks.

  • A few other misc technical changes.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3747141
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3747143
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link