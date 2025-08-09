⚠️ The Weekly Patch is Live!



🆕 New Features:

+ Added a new Metalwork Station. Most metal block recipes have been moved to it;

+ Added various non-metalworking recipes (PORTAL, FLASH_DRIVE, MEDKIT_SMALL, MEDKIT_LARGE);

+ Added recipes for most previously missing iron and scrap metal blocks;

+ Added a new metal production material type - _ROD;

+ Added the ability to change rotor speed and rotation direction via the context menu, as well as support for rotor operation inside a structure made of another rotor’s blocks;

+ Added a flexible gender distribution system for mobs; some mobs will now have a predefined gender;

+ Added a female version of Blueboo, 20% cuter;

+ Added 3 new sign types: SCRAP_METAL_SIGN, IRON_SIGN, HOLO_SIGN;

+ Added an interaction menu for collecting eggs from CHICKEN_NEST;

+ Added _SLOPE and _SLAB variants for REINFORCED_CONCRETE;

+ Added an animated loading indicator when the game starts;



♻️ Changes:

~ Numerous changes to existing metal recipes. Most notable:

SCRAP_METAL_PANELS now require 4x fewer materials and have been moved to the Metalwork Station;

FASTENERS can now be made from iron and are used more widely;

~ Some similar blocks now share identical recipes for simplicity (e.g., kitchen sets, metal roofings);

~ A complete refactoring of the ticker system for cultivated plants and farmland has been carried out, improving code structure and optimizing performance;

~ Updated the city1 generator with a redesign and additional details;

~ Campfires can now be extinguished or relit via the interaction menu. Extinguished campfires no longer damage players or mobs;

~ WOODEN_CABINET is now a container;

~ Skewers can now be cooked in the STOVE;



🐞 Bug Fixes:

* Fixed: minor UI rendering optimizations via the PixiJS library;

* Fixed: skipping night now uses "set skytime 7000" instead of "set time 7000", because night duration was made shorter than day duration a few months ago. By default, players now wake up at 5:30 AM;

* Fixed incorrect naming of GRASS_TUFT in the English localization;

* Fixed tab switching in windows when using console game controllers;