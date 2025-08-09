Change log version 1.0.5 (52):
CONTENT
Event cards will now show an indicator icon when off screen so you know where the card is, this applies for Wolves, Treasure Goblins, Rats and the Traveling Merchant
You can now name your first Wolf companion
QUALITY OF LIFE
Defined spawn priorities for Wood, Stone/Sand Stone and Water, Wood will prioritize Sawmill, Stone/Sand Stone will prioritize Brickyard and Water will prioritize Soil, Garden, Farm and Greenhouses
FIXES
Fixed removing Mirage from Outhouse bug
We're listening to you
As said previously, we are listening to every feedback we got, so keep'em coming! New patches will arrive.
Thank you for your trust in us and make sure to join us on CrafTAE's Discord.
Cheers,
mappe
