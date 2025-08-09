 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Portal Marvel Rivals Mafia: The Old Country
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 August 2025 Build 19541243 Edited 9 August 2025 – 19:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change log version 1.0.5 (52):

CONTENT

  • Event cards will now show an indicator icon when off screen so you know where the card is, this applies for Wolves, Treasure Goblins, Rats and the Traveling Merchant

  • You can now name your first Wolf companion

QUALITY OF LIFE

  • Defined spawn priorities for Wood, Stone/Sand Stone and Water, Wood will prioritize Sawmill, Stone/Sand Stone will prioritize Brickyard and Water will prioritize Soil, Garden, Farm and Greenhouses

FIXES

  • Fixed removing Mirage from Outhouse bug

We're listening to you

As said previously, we are listening to every feedback we got, so keep'em coming! New patches will arrive.

Thank you for your trust in us and make sure to join us on CrafTAE's Discord.

Cheers,

mappe

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3488584
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3488585
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3488586
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link