Change log version 1.0.5 (52):

CONTENT

Event cards will now show an indicator icon when off screen so you know where the card is, this applies for Wolves, Treasure Goblins, Rats and the Traveling Merchant

You can now name your first Wolf companion

QUALITY OF LIFE

Defined spawn priorities for Wood, Stone/Sand Stone and Water, Wood will prioritize Sawmill, Stone/Sand Stone will prioritize Brickyard and Water will prioritize Soil, Garden, Farm and Greenhouses

FIXES

Fixed removing Mirage from Outhouse bug

We're listening to you

As said previously, we are listening to every feedback we got, so keep'em coming! New patches will arrive.

Thank you for your trust in us and make sure to join us on CrafTAE's Discord.

Cheers,

mappe