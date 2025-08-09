 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals Portal Mafia: The Old Country
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 August 2025 Build 19541238 Edited 9 August 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Some card design adjustments and bug fixes, nothing too special here!

GENERAL CHANGES

  • New tooltips when hovering character cards in hand, showing their tribe type and damage type

  • Flavor text added to a bunch of enemies

  • Save system should now be protected from corrupting when migrating to new build. This one is a work in progress. If variables start tweaking out you should always be able to reset all save data in the settings menu to fix/zero out to default.

  • Tutorial should be less buggy

  • Enemies should no longer be able to spawn on top of each other

  • New mob Office Grunt, grants the player 300 budget when killed

  • Second boss enrage wasn't triggering, now it will attack up to 6 times below half hp

  • Death condition where your field hand and deck were empty should no longer bug out audio

  • Liquidation should always work now except for the first few turns of the tutorial

SPECIFIC CARD CHANGES

  • Ken Fieri changed to doomed grunt, spawns an intern on death

  • Consume changed to broad horizon, fill all open field slots with small aliens

  • Manipulator armor reduced from 15 to 12, Power reduced from 70 to 60

  • Twisted Husk changed to gain 20 power each time you play another alien

  • Factory Drone effect changed to shuffle an upgrade into your deck each time you play another robot, power reduced from 70 to 50

  • Cordell Keebler salary reduction changed from -200 to -100

  • Dave Divorcee cost reduced from 400 to 300

  • Consumer should no longer overheal

  • Dorry, Muscle Man damage on play increased from 30 to 60

  • Needletown Militia change to Hitman, On play: deal 100 stealth damage, and gain +150 salary. Cost changed from 800 to 1250

  • Franz, Artist has been changed to fill all open field slots with small cats on play

  • Deep Freeze damage increased from 30 to 60 ice damage for each character on the field

  • Upgrade changed to grant 20 power instead of 30

  • Void Grip cost reduced from 750 to 500 and now deals 100 Void damage to all available targets

Changed files in this update

Depot 3838891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link