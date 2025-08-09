Some card design adjustments and bug fixes, nothing too special here!
GENERAL CHANGES
New tooltips when hovering character cards in hand, showing their tribe type and damage type
Flavor text added to a bunch of enemies
Save system should now be protected from corrupting when migrating to new build. This one is a work in progress. If variables start tweaking out you should always be able to reset all save data in the settings menu to fix/zero out to default.
Tutorial should be less buggy
Enemies should no longer be able to spawn on top of each other
New mob Office Grunt, grants the player 300 budget when killed
Second boss enrage wasn't triggering, now it will attack up to 6 times below half hp
Death condition where your field hand and deck were empty should no longer bug out audio
Liquidation should always work now except for the first few turns of the tutorial
SPECIFIC CARD CHANGES
Ken Fieri changed to doomed grunt, spawns an intern on death
Consume changed to broad horizon, fill all open field slots with small aliens
Manipulator armor reduced from 15 to 12, Power reduced from 70 to 60
Twisted Husk changed to gain 20 power each time you play another alien
Factory Drone effect changed to shuffle an upgrade into your deck each time you play another robot, power reduced from 70 to 50
Cordell Keebler salary reduction changed from -200 to -100
Dave Divorcee cost reduced from 400 to 300
Consumer should no longer overheal
Dorry, Muscle Man damage on play increased from 30 to 60
Needletown Militia change to Hitman, On play: deal 100 stealth damage, and gain +150 salary. Cost changed from 800 to 1250
Franz, Artist has been changed to fill all open field slots with small cats on play
Deep Freeze damage increased from 30 to 60 ice damage for each character on the field
Upgrade changed to grant 20 power instead of 30
Void Grip cost reduced from 750 to 500 and now deals 100 Void damage to all available targets
