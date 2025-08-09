Some card design adjustments and bug fixes, nothing too special here!

GENERAL CHANGES

New tooltips when hovering character cards in hand, showing their tribe type and damage type

Flavor text added to a bunch of enemies

Save system should now be protected from corrupting when migrating to new build. This one is a work in progress. If variables start tweaking out you should always be able to reset all save data in the settings menu to fix/zero out to default.

Tutorial should be less buggy

Enemies should no longer be able to spawn on top of each other

New mob Office Grunt, grants the player 300 budget when killed

Second boss enrage wasn't triggering, now it will attack up to 6 times below half hp

Death condition where your field hand and deck were empty should no longer bug out audio