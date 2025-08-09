 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19541227
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi all! Kind of a small update, in preparation of a much bigger one later. We're putting to test 2 new mechanics that will be the building blocks of a future "meta-game" based on the Village, buildings, characters and quests.

Those mechanics are:

  • Every item has now up to 3 materials that can be salvaged by trashing the item (or when the game is over). For now it has no use except to show off in the mountain map, but later those resources will be used in the Village to unlock new buildings.

  • 4 quests are implemented, one is chosen randomly for now, but later those quests will be given by characters to unlock new features.

Also we've started to work on a cleaner UI in preparation for the upcoming Demo.

It's kind of a "dev/preview" build but any feedback is welcome, here or on our Discord server! Cheers!

Changed files in this update

