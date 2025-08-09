 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals Portal Mafia: The Old Country
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 August 2025 Build 19541207 Edited 9 August 2025 – 20:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
  • New sound related items in the shop.
  • Sound blocks! Sound blocks use a built-in synthesizer to generate simple sounds.
  • Triggers can trigger sound blocks.
  • When saving a level, you can now choose for it to be unlisted. Unlisted levels can still be linked to with sublevel triggers.
  • New lobby.
  • Renaming an animation will now also update the name in all existing triggers referencing it.
  • Smooth animations now also smoothen the animation speed and rotation.
  • Undo fixes.
  • Fixed wrong number of checkpoints in sublevels if you are not the host.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1701131
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link