- New sound related items in the shop.
- Sound blocks! Sound blocks use a built-in synthesizer to generate simple sounds.
- Triggers can trigger sound blocks.
- When saving a level, you can now choose for it to be unlisted. Unlisted levels can still be linked to with sublevel triggers.
- New lobby.
- Renaming an animation will now also update the name in all existing triggers referencing it.
- Smooth animations now also smoothen the animation speed and rotation.
- Undo fixes.
- Fixed wrong number of checkpoints in sublevels if you are not the host.
v0.64.0 - Sounds!
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
