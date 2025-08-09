Fixes:
Smile was ignoring the player
Mechanics of character's interaction with objects
The sound of walking on water at level 37 has been fixed
Removed LightNeedRebulit
Did not turn the player after the cutscene at level 0
The texture of the plaque above the doors in the laboratory
Freez in front of the portal at level 0
An additional click in the death menu
Bug in the continue button
No music in the main menu
Minor changes:
The mouse sensitivity setting has been adjusted
The doors on the 33rd floor all open
The character's walking volume on surfaces has been increased
Level 1 is completed
A smoother transition between level 1 and level 2
Minor additions:
The smile makes a sound
Added sounds to cutscenes
Checkpoint added at level 1
Sound settings have been added
Added transition from level 4 to level 37
Light switches have been added at the levels
Water sounds added at level 37
Added sound of player's interaction with water
Added a game image in the taskbar
Major changes:
Menu localization added
The smile sees more and further
Radically improved level 4
The game menu has been radically changed
At level 37, time is now running
Changed files in this update