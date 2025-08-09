 Skip to content
Major 9 August 2025 Build 19541204 Edited 9 August 2025 – 20:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Smile was ignoring the player

  • Mechanics of character's interaction with objects

  • The sound of walking on water at level 37 has been fixed

  • Removed LightNeedRebulit

  • Did not turn the player after the cutscene at level 0

  • The texture of the plaque above the doors in the laboratory

  • Freez in front of the portal at level 0

  • An additional click in the death menu

  • Bug in the continue button

  • No music in the main menu

Minor changes:

  • The mouse sensitivity setting has been adjusted

  • The doors on the 33rd floor all open

  • The character's walking volume on surfaces has been increased

  • Level 1 is completed

  • A smoother transition between level 1 and level 2

Minor additions:

  • The smile makes a sound

  • Added sounds to cutscenes

  • Checkpoint added at level 1

  • Sound settings have been added

  • Added transition from level 4 to level 37

  • Light switches have been added at the levels

  • Water sounds added at level 37

  • Added sound of player's interaction with water

  • Added a game image in the taskbar

Major changes:

  • Menu localization added

  • The smile sees more and further

  • Radically improved level 4

  • The game menu has been radically changed

  • At level 37, time is now running

