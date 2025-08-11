Hey Panda Peeps,

We're here to let you know that for the first time ever, two Phone Fling girls are going head-to-head in a versus battle! Well, it's less of a "battle" and more of a "let's see which girl can tip the scales in her favor." The real question is this: who do YOU want to see turned into a fully dateable character?

You get one free vote to cast for either Sofia, our beautiful weathergirl, or Caitlin, our flirtatious gymnast-turned-model. If you're feeling especially passionate, you also have the option of purchasing up to 9 more votes using Diamonds! Oh, and the process of voting is simple - just open up your game and you'll see a pop-up. With buttons and stuff! It's very cute (if we do say so ourselves).

The voting period runs from August 11th to 15th. At the end, the girl with the most votes will be crowned the winner, and we'll begin the process of transforming her from Phone Fling to Full Girl right away! We can’t WAIT to see who wins!

Love you so hard,

The Pandas