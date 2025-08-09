V1.05 Patch Notes
Changes / Additions:
Pistol:
Added cosmetic pistol skins.
Sounds:
Added sounds for picking up and dropping shotgun shells.
Increased volume of "Boost Ready / Pull Horn" beeping.
Added sound for when the train horn drops down.
Train:
Train monitor now displays current score so players can see their score increasing throughout the level.
"Boost Ready / Pull Horn" now takes up the entire monitor screen, making it more noticeable.
Decreased speed that the speed dials slow down at the start of levels.
Bux Fixes:
Repairing the train now saves when returning to the main menu from Onslaught Mode.
Optimized shotgun code to help eliminate lag when firing.
