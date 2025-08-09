 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Portal Marvel Rivals Mafia: The Old Country
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 August 2025 Build 19541120 Edited 9 August 2025 – 19:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

V1.05 Patch Notes

Changes / Additions:

Pistol:

  • Added cosmetic pistol skins.

Sounds:

  • Added sounds for picking up and dropping shotgun shells.

  • Increased volume of "Boost Ready / Pull Horn" beeping.

  • Added sound for when the train horn drops down.

Train:

  • Train monitor now displays current score so players can see their score increasing throughout the level.

  • "Boost Ready / Pull Horn" now takes up the entire monitor screen, making it more noticeable.

  • Decreased speed that the speed dials slow down at the start of levels.

Bux Fixes:

  • Repairing the train now saves when returning to the main menu from Onslaught Mode.

  • Optimized shotgun code to help eliminate lag when firing.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3682761
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link