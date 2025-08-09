 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19541083 Edited 9 August 2025 – 20:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Some minor graphic updates: Fixed a visual glitch where if you pressed "ESC" while in the options menu, the HUD will reappear but the options would remain. The ActiveCall status on the HUD was showing up at all times and was fixed to only appear when the HUD is active. The fog level was adjusted to improve performance.

  • Sounds settings revamped. There are now 3 volume sliders and the volume you select will automatically save for the next time you launch the game

    1. Firetruck Volume controls the airbrake, airhorn, backingup sound and enginesounds

    2. SoundFX Volume controls the alert sound, game over sounds, various menu sounds

    3. Background SFX Volume controls the background nature sounds

  • Optimized the way levels load

  • Fixed error when loading the tutorial level

