Some minor graphic updates: Fixed a visual glitch where if you pressed "ESC" while in the options menu, the HUD will reappear but the options would remain. The ActiveCall status on the HUD was showing up at all times and was fixed to only appear when the HUD is active. The fog level was adjusted to improve performance.
Sounds settings revamped. There are now 3 volume sliders and the volume you select will automatically save for the next time you launch the game
Firetruck Volume controls the airbrake, airhorn, backingup sound and enginesounds
SoundFX Volume controls the alert sound, game over sounds, various menu sounds
Background SFX Volume controls the background nature sounds
Optimized the way levels load
Fixed error when loading the tutorial level
Changed files in this update