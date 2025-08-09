 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19541063 Edited 9 August 2025 – 19:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Along with some minor bug fixes, I've tried to improve the autoexplore behavior.

In general: If you try to autoexplore and can't because there's a monster in line of sight, the game should helpfully point that monster out to you.

Specifically, exploration has improved in Towers, Fallen Castles, and Graveyards. Your hero will be much less interested in meaningless tiles outside of the main combat area.

