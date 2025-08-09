- Getting a miss in the Spaceversary minigame now reduces your streak instead of setting it to 0
- (This will cause the strategy for getting some of the achievements to be a big different)
- Crew Quarters utility core sticks around a bit longer, might show up again for some players
- Shift or right clicking when adding to queue now does 10 at once
- Fixed certain Fleet Ship skin on cruiser causing different outcomes
- Fixed bug with undo in Fleet with specific values
- Fixed compute tooltip to say Tier instead of Level when appropriate
- Fixed shard tool tip time to max being off for some shards
- Fixed some typos
Don't forget to swing by the Discord for the giveaway that end soon!
Changed files in this update