9 August 2025 Build 19540996 Edited 9 August 2025 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Getting a miss in the Spaceversary minigame now reduces your streak instead of setting it to 0
  • (This will cause the strategy for getting some of the achievements to be a big different)
  • Crew Quarters utility core sticks around a bit longer, might show up again for some players
  • Shift or right clicking when adding to queue now does 10 at once
  • Fixed certain Fleet Ship skin on cruiser causing different outcomes
  • Fixed bug with undo in Fleet with specific values
  • Fixed compute tooltip to say Tier instead of Level when appropriate
  • Fixed shard tool tip time to max being off for some shards
  • Fixed some typos


Don't forget to swing by the Discord for the giveaway that end soon!

Changed files in this update

