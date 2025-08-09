Hey everyone! A new update is now live and ready to download, please read the full patch notes below:
Global Changes:
- Correct handling of gamma settings
- Eliminated sudden changes in display effects (jumping between post-process zones)
- Adjustments to the display of items collected by the player
Training Mode:
- Visual improvements to Training 04, 05, 08, and 09
Campaign – Chapter 02:
- Fixed level loading system
- Fixed environment rendering issues
Campaign – Chapter 05:
- Improved lighting in the level intro
- Improved lighting during the Judgment fight
- Adjusted special effect materials during the Magician fight
Campaign – Chapter 06:
- Visual improvements: brightened dark locations, fixed textures issues
- Fixed environment during the Emperor fight
- Fixed rendering issues for dynamic objects before Goldman’s room
- Adjustments to the level loading system
- Removed the pink flash at the start of the Emperor fight
Game Completion Room:
- Fixed rendering issues
Thank you for your ongoing feedback and support!
