Hey everyone! A new update is now live and ready to download, please read the full patch notes below:

Global Changes:

- Correct handling of gamma settings

- Eliminated sudden changes in display effects (jumping between post-process zones)

- Adjustments to the display of items collected by the player

Training Mode:

- Visual improvements to Training 04, 05, 08, and 09

Campaign – Chapter 02:

- Fixed level loading system

- Fixed environment rendering issues

Campaign – Chapter 05:

- Improved lighting in the level intro

- Improved lighting during the Judgment fight

- Adjusted special effect materials during the Magician fight

Campaign – Chapter 06:

- Visual improvements: brightened dark locations, fixed textures issues

- Fixed environment during the Emperor fight

- Fixed rendering issues for dynamic objects before Goldman’s room

- Adjustments to the level loading system

- Removed the pink flash at the start of the Emperor fight

Game Completion Room:

- Fixed rendering issues

Thank you for your ongoing feedback and support!