Added scroll bar to commodity chooser popup
Fixed issue where search bar was not appearing properly in commodity chooser popup
Fixed several bugs for machines that require fuel and also work with fuel-type commodities
Fixed several issues with coking process and electrode creation
Fixed several issues with Back to School level
Several massive late-game performance improvements
uFactory 2.5.1.0 Patch Released
