9 August 2025 Build 19540955 Edited 9 August 2025 – 19:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added scroll bar to commodity chooser popup

  • Fixed issue where search bar was not appearing properly in commodity chooser popup

  • Fixed several bugs for machines that require fuel and also work with fuel-type commodities

  • Fixed several issues with coking process and electrode creation

  • Fixed several issues with Back to School level

  • Several massive late-game performance improvements

