9 August 2025 Build 19540895 Edited 9 August 2025 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Chefs!

We're back with the second batch of hotfixes after the Bakery DLC release. We've been working hard on the issues that you've let us know about. That patch should cover most of the common issues faced by players.

Full list of changes:

- Fixed issue with unlocking new recipes in Bakery DLC
- Fixed issues with Free Mode
- Fixed issues with picking items up from floor in certain areas
- Fixed customers stuck to table when they served with Chocolate Pretzel
- Fixed no XP progression shown on end of day screen.
- Fixed Cupcakes doesn't make customers happy in some cases.

- Added Coffee Glass to Market

Have fun!
Kebab Chefs Team

