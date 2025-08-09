This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New this week: Level 16, flashlight glasses, more. This is a BETA update. Please use the Beta branch in BrVR's steam library page -> gear icon -> properties -> betas.

Re-added the Flashlight Glasses

The flashlight glasses were previously replaced by a night vision helmet, however, due to a community request, the glasses are back as a separate item. They can be purchased at Chaze's Guns and Supplies on levels 4 or 11. Suggested by @Martie on our discord.

Revamped level 16

Level 16 has gotten a facelift, now having more points of interest and much improved graphics. It's now much more snowy and will snow anywhere instead of just at spawn. There is a huge mountain to climb in the center which doesn't have much on top, but is still good as a lookout point. There are also a lot more supplies in the level, and sparingly you can find random crates containing money or other valuables.

Added a new entity: Light Guides

These new entities are harmless and will lead you to the outpost in level 16. They may be implemented in other levels soon.

Added an option to randomize door exits

This option randomizes where all doors lead, making the hub unorganized and navigation confusing. A similar option has also been added which hides the names on doors. This doesn't hide the pictures though unlike in hard mode. That may be changed in the future. Suggested by @Hypertxt on our discord

Added Anti-Drift mode setting

This mode makes movement a bit tougher, but can be good for people with thumbstick drift as it adds a strict deadzone to movement.

Revamped camp amber

Camp amber in the normal hub (simulation hub hasn't been updated) has received many new props and supplies. You can now buy some drinks at the bar and there's less random loot sitting around.

Join our discord

https://discord.gg/rAhVHZnUuJ