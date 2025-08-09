HorrorVale has received a minor patch! We're really scraping the bottom of the bug barrel now...
Bugs
-Fixed an issue where a newly added scene involving Poe in the Deep Woods would play even for players with old saves
-Fixed an issue where leaving the basement of Ludwig's Lab from a specific side of the elevator would result in duplicate batteries
-...And Fixed an issue where leaving the basement from the OTHER side of the elevator would remove Bolt from the party
-Fixed an issue where the message for unlocking the Dream Colosseum would trigger when all requirements weren't achieved
-Fixed an issue where a sequence break could occur in Act 3 if an enemy is engaged at the same time a specific tile is stepped on and eventually cause a softlock
-Fixed a missing Content Warning in Act 4 if that feature is turned on in the settings
Balancing
-None
-...For now
Misc
-The color for completed Quests has been altered to a darker green to be more distinguishable
-Frank will now remind you to talk to the Experiments if you don't ask him how to make the Sandwich
-In the same area, the Hand Frankenling won't awkwardly act like you've already spoken to him before if you got the Mushrooms prior to talking to him
-Updated a few minor NPC dialogues in Act 1 to be more in line with the rest of the game's quality
-If you haven't spoken to Webs prior to entering the Dracula Manor carriage, the game will now remind you so you don't accidentally leave him with no Party
-Changes have been made to the end of the Dracula Manor segment to help guide the player better
-You will now receive better feedback when attempting to pour the "Frozen Wolf Blood" in a chalice
-After completing Dracula Manor, you can now return to explore Dracula Manor via your memories
-Getting the Act 3 Boss under 25% DP will now result in its minions dying automatically if they were kept alive as a failsafe
Future Plans
-We are looking into improving the brightness of the game
-Full Game Re-Balance maybe one day
Please continue reporting bugs here in the Steam community or over on our Official HorrorVale Discord.
