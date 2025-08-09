HorrorVale has received a minor patch! We're really scraping the bottom of the bug barrel now...

Bugs

-Fixed an issue where a newly added scene involving Poe in the Deep Woods would play even for players with old saves

-Fixed an issue where leaving the basement of Ludwig's Lab from a specific side of the elevator would result in duplicate batteries

-...And Fixed an issue where leaving the basement from the OTHER side of the elevator would remove Bolt from the party

-Fixed an issue where the message for unlocking the Dream Colosseum would trigger when all requirements weren't achieved

-Fixed an issue where a sequence break could occur in Act 3 if an enemy is engaged at the same time a specific tile is stepped on and eventually cause a softlock

-Fixed a missing Content Warning in Act 4 if that feature is turned on in the settings

Balancing

-None

-...For now

Misc

-The color for completed Quests has been altered to a darker green to be more distinguishable

-Frank will now remind you to talk to the Experiments if you don't ask him how to make the Sandwich

-In the same area, the Hand Frankenling won't awkwardly act like you've already spoken to him before if you got the Mushrooms prior to talking to him

-Updated a few minor NPC dialogues in Act 1 to be more in line with the rest of the game's quality

-If you haven't spoken to Webs prior to entering the Dracula Manor carriage, the game will now remind you so you don't accidentally leave him with no Party

-Changes have been made to the end of the Dracula Manor segment to help guide the player better

-You will now receive better feedback when attempting to pour the "Frozen Wolf Blood" in a chalice

-After completing Dracula Manor, you can now return to explore Dracula Manor via your memories

-Getting the Act 3 Boss under 25% DP will now result in its minions dying automatically if they were kept alive as a failsafe

Future Plans

-We are looking into improving the brightness of the game

-Full Game Re-Balance maybe one day

Please continue reporting bugs here in the Steam community or over on our Official HorrorVale Discord.