Greetings, reactor operators!

We're back with another update that should make your nuclear adventures both more enlightening and more... well, illuminated.

🕐 Introducing Frozen Time Mode Ever wished you could hit pause during a critical moment to properly assess what's going wrong with your reactor? Your wish is our command! The new Frozen Time option lets you stop the clock and walk around your facility to analyze situations without the pressure of time ticking away. Think of it as your personal "reactor time-out" – perfect for those moments when the alarms are blaring and you need to figure out which gauge is lying to you this time.

Fair warning though: once the core meltdown countdown begins, time freeze is disabled. At that point, you're committed to the ride – no pausing allowed during the grand finale!

💡 Volumetric Lighting We've added optional volumetric lighting effects that are purely eye candy – they won't help you run your reactor any better, but they'll make it look absolutely gorgeous while you're trying not to blow it up. These atmospheric light beams are all about creating that perfect nuclear facility ambiance. Sometimes looking cool is just as important as keeping the core stable, right?

🔧 The Usual Suspects (Bug Fixes & Improvements) As always, we've been busy hunting down the gremlins in your reactor systems:

Fixed the condenser's identity crisis at 0.1 BAR

Your AO assistant is now smarter about pathfinding and won't get lost as often

Balance meter needles finally point where they should (revolutionary concept, we know)

Improved smoke and fire effects because if things are going to explode, they might as well look good doing it

Plus about a dozen other fixes that'll make your reactor operations smoother

The crane temporary save restriction is just that – temporary – while we perfect the final fix.

Keep those control rods stable, and as always, try not to melt anything important!

The Nucleares Development Team

V 2.2.25.198:

- Fixed bug in the capacity and condensation speed of the condenser (at 0.1 BAR).

- Fixed bug that prevented AO from properly accessing your charger \[2].

- Fixed bug in balance meter scale, where the needle was not correctly positioned on the value it was supposed to represent.

- Fixed bug in the maintenance report where the air ejector was not displayed even if it was severely worn.

- Fixed bug where footsteps would sometimes make a repetitive sound when going down stairs.

- Fixed bug when activating the tablet, which in some cases caused the player to block.

- Fixed bug with hand rotation after operating some switches.

- Fixed bug in the crane when performing automated tasks, where it indicated that it was not possible to do so because the clamp was not empty.

- Fixed the orientation of the selectors, and a fluorescent mark has been added to make their position easier to distinguish.

- Fixed bug in the settings menu where the "reboot required" option was triggered even if a mandatory value had not been changed.

- Fixed bug in the screen resolution dropdown combo box so that it doesn't display duplicate resolutions or aspect ratios not supported by the game.

- Fixed bug that allowed zooming with inventory open.

- Fixed bug with the music volume in some areas of the game, which could no longer be heard after being muted.

- Added the option FROZEN TIME to the game, so that it is possible to stop time to analyze the situation.

- Added scale manual adjustment buttons to the balance meters.

- Added new instructions to AO to warn the operator of potentially dangerous situations.

- Modified the alarm acknowledge button so that it also disables the red lights.

- Improved AO pathfinding.

- Improved the wet effect outdoors when it rains.

- Improved performance and transition of dynamic lights in some sectors.

- Improved textures of the condenser building access tunnel to match the containment building.

- Improved the smoke and fire effect on the electric turbines, dosing pumps and freight pumps.

- Implemented a new optional volumetric lighting effect when dynamic lights are active.

- Saving progress while the crane is performing a task has been restricted (temporarily, until the final fix is ready).