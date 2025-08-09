 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Portal Call of Duty® Mafia: The Old Country Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 August 2025 Build 19540802 Edited 9 August 2025 – 18:19:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
An economy rifle for Metropolis ($2800).
Has a slighter bigger recoil than Bilmer 2000, is loud, but is also a bit lighter and cheaper. And more maneuverable since it's shorter.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2660971
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2660972
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2660973
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link