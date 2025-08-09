An economy rifle for Metropolis ($2800).
Has a slighter bigger recoil than Bilmer 2000, is loud, but is also a bit lighter and cheaper. And more maneuverable since it's shorter.
New weapon - Bilmik. It's Bilmer 2000 but without the suppressor.
