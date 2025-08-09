We identified a critical bug and have released an urgent hotfix.

■ Fixes & Adjustments

Fixed an issue where apparel visuals were not applied on load for NPCs with no equipment.

Fixed a bug where swapping gear in the Apparel system could fail to save data correctly.

Fixed an issue where allied NPCs’ enemy detection was being blocked by the Reaper’s aura effect.

Adjusted the floating position when equipping “Wisp.”

Fixed an issue where allied NPCs’ animation speed sometimes didn’t return to normal after a raid.

Fixed a bug where playtime in save data would stop counting beyond a certain duration.

Adjusted so the Ent Queen can equip items that are available to all characters.