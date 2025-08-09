 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19540795
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

We identified a critical bug and have released an urgent hotfix.

■ Fixes & Adjustments

  • Fixed an issue where apparel visuals were not applied on load for NPCs with no equipment.

  • Fixed a bug where swapping gear in the Apparel system could fail to save data correctly.

  • Fixed an issue where allied NPCs’ enemy detection was being blocked by the Reaper’s aura effect.

  • Adjusted the floating position when equipping “Wisp.”

  • Fixed an issue where allied NPCs’ animation speed sometimes didn’t return to normal after a raid.

  • Fixed a bug where playtime in save data would stop counting beyond a certain duration.

  • Adjusted so the Ent Queen can equip items that are available to all characters.

  • Fixed a bug where NPC stats calculated from the map level were not computed correctly at spawn.

