Thanks so much for the quick feedback, everyone! You’ve been amazing! ❤️

Here’s what’s changed based on what you asked for:



Language Page Clarity – It was a bit tricky to tell if you’d actually selected a language. That’s now much clearer, so no more second-guessing.



Side Mission Balance – They were a bit too overpowered, so I have given them a small nerf to keep things fair.



Card Selection Bug Fix – There was a pesky bug where you could re-select a card you’d already used, causing the selection to lock until you ended your turn. That’s all fixed now, so card play should feel much smoother.