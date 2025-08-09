Thanks so much for the quick feedback, everyone! You’ve been amazing! ❤️
Here’s what’s changed based on what you asked for:
Language Page Clarity – It was a bit tricky to tell if you’d actually selected a language. That’s now much clearer, so no more second-guessing.
Side Mission Balance – They were a bit too overpowered, so I have given them a small nerf to keep things fair.
Card Selection Bug Fix – There was a pesky bug where you could re-select a card you’d already used, causing the selection to lock until you ended your turn. That’s all fixed now, so card play should feel much smoother.
2nd Update: Hotfix 002
