Hey y'all!
We've got a huge update here for you that we hope you'll enjoy testing out. You can now create logins for PacaPomo! Almost exclusively used for manual cloud saves at the moment, but we'll be iterating on the feature over time. Cloud save is in! Once you manually upload a save from the Advanced tab in Settings, you've be able to transfer that save to any platform. If you run into any issues or have any suggestions, please let us know! That being said...
Some changes you can expect to see since the last build:
- You can now log into PacaPomo with Email/Password
- Cloud save implemented
- Totally overhauled all the order board entries
- There is now a mini narrative each villager has through the order board
- Added a button to Pause/Resume the timers
- Added Peppers as a growable plant
... and much more, which you can read here on Discord
Stay Tuned. We have a lot more to come.
We hope you enjoy your time with PacaPomo!
Heads in the Cloud (Patch #18)
