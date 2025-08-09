Hey all,

This is a small update that fixes issues and addressing feedback that mainly effects the last night, and a couple of smaller changes.

I believe these are the last major issues that effected the completion of various tasks, and endings. Updates moving forward will be a little more spread out, I just wanted to make get quick fixes in for the game breaking bugs that appeared in the launch build.

Changes

Updated effect of entering a specific area on Night 11.

Updated visuals of shelves in a specific area on Night 11.

Updated visibility in a specific area on Night 11.

Removed math's from the safe post it notes.

Bug Fixes

Fixed being able to jump over something you shouldn't be able to in the basement on Night 11.

Fixed not being able to answer the phone at a certain point on Night 11.

Fixed some of the endings not triggering correctly on Night 11.

Fixed being soft locked if you picked up documents before heading to HR on Night 11.

Fixed decor being a little out of place in a specific area in The Reporter.

Fixed a couple of texts that weren't localized correctly.

Report any bugs or issues on the Steam Discussion board, the Discord, or the website.

Chat soon!

Marty