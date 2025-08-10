Hello, everyone!
Heart of the Woods 2.1.6 has just been released, which fixes a few minor issues that were either reported by the community, or were found in testing.
We’ve also optimised and reduced the game’s install size by 102 MB (8%) with no quality loss!
As always, thank you all for continuing to support Studio Élan…!
〜 Karen/あけみ (akemin_dayo)
Changelog for 2.1.6:
On PC, it targets Ren’Py SDK versions 8.1.3.23091805 〜 7.3.5.606.
Fixed an issue with consistency between the game text and voice line in Act 1, Scene 1-4.
Fixed an issue with consistency between the game text and voice line in Act 5, Scene 5-1 Part 2.
Fixed a typo in Act 3, Scene 3-5.
Fixed an issue where a visual effect in a certain scene would not always display correctly.
Removed UI font that is no longer used.
Fixed a minor UI layout issue that could occur under rare circumstances.
Merged changes and improvements made in common code shared with other Studio Élan games.
The game will now automatically switch to the game language that best matches with the current operating system language upon first boot, if available.
Save data location is now written to the log.
Improved graphical sharpness and presentation on the Steam Deck when launched via SteamOS Gaming Mode (gamescope). (※ Specifically, the game will now always launch in fullscreen mode if launched from SteamOS gamescope. Running the game from the KDE desktop environment is unaffected by this change.)
You can now scroll CGs with the keyboard in the CG viewer by holding down the arrow keys instead of having to rapidly tap them.
Made various other internal refactors and improvements.
