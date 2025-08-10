Hello, everyone!

Heart of the Woods 2.1.6 has just been released, which fixes a few minor issues that were either reported by the community, or were found in testing.

We’ve also optimised and reduced the game’s install size by 102 MB (8%) with no quality loss!

As always, thank you all for continuing to support Studio Élan…!

〜 Karen/あけみ (akemin_dayo)

Changelog for 2.1.6:

On PC, it targets Ren’Py SDK versions 8.1.3.23091805 〜 7.3.5.606.