Hello, everyone!

Highway Blossoms 1.3 has just been released, with a brand new complete French localisation! Massive thank you to the French translation team — Kinxil, Asazuna, and Nono!

This update also fixes a few minor issues that were either reported by the community, or were found in testing.

We’ve also optimised and reduced the game’s install size by 98 MB (6%) with no quality loss!

As always, thank you all for continuing to support Studio Élan…!

〜 Karen/あけみ (akemin_dayo)

A message from Kinxil, our French translator

Je suis très heureux de partager avec vous la traduction française d’un jeu que j’affectionne tout particulièrement, Highway Blossoms (incluant le DLC Next Exit et ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)).

C’est mon premier projet de traduction et, n’étant pas du métier, il comporte probablement son lot d’approximations. Mais il a été fait avec amour, promis !

J’espère que vous apprécierez autant Highway Blossoms dans sa version française que j’ai apprécié cette aventure 🌺.

Kinxil

Changelog for 1.3:

On PC, it targets Ren’Py SDK versions 8.1.3.23091805 〜 7.5.3.22090809.