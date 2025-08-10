Hello, everyone!
Highway Blossoms 1.3 has just been released, with a brand new complete French localisation! Massive thank you to the French translation team — Kinxil, Asazuna, and Nono!
This update also fixes a few minor issues that were either reported by the community, or were found in testing.
We’ve also optimised and reduced the game’s install size by 98 MB (6%) with no quality loss!
As always, thank you all for continuing to support Studio Élan…!
〜 Karen/あけみ (akemin_dayo)
A message from Kinxil, our French translator
Je suis très heureux de partager avec vous la traduction française d’un jeu que j’affectionne tout particulièrement, Highway Blossoms (incluant le DLC Next Exit et ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)).
C’est mon premier projet de traduction et, n’étant pas du métier, il comporte probablement son lot d’approximations. Mais il a été fait avec amour, promis !
J’espère que vous apprécierez autant Highway Blossoms dans sa version française que j’ai apprécié cette aventure 🌺.
Kinxil
Changelog for 1.3:
On PC, it targets Ren’Py SDK versions 8.1.3.23091805 〜 7.5.3.22090809.
Added a brand new complete French localisation! Massive thank you to the French translation team — Kinxil, Asazuna, and Nono!
Optimised and reduced game install size by 98 MB (6%) with no quality loss!
Fixed a visual issue in Scene 13 where Amber would sometimes put on two seatbelts. (I guess she wanted to be extra safe…?)
Fixed various UI alignment issues when the game language is set to Chinese.
Fixed an UI alignment issue in the savescreen grid.
Fixed an issue where the save delete keybind would not work in the savescreen.
Fixed an issue where some UI strings would sometimes not be localised.
Removed UI font that is no longer used.
Fixed some font rendering issues in the UI.
Merged changes and improvements made in common code shared with other Studio Élan games.
The game will now automatically switch to the game language that best matches with the current operating system language upon first boot, if available.
Save data location is now written to the log.
Made various other internal refactors and improvements.
Changed files in this update