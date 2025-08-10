 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals Mafia: The Old Country Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 10 August 2025 Build 19540642 Edited 10 August 2025 – 04:52:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!

Highway Blossoms 1.3 has just been released, with a brand new complete French localisation! Massive thank you to the French translation team — Kinxil, Asazuna, and Nono!

This update also fixes a few minor issues that were either reported by the community, or were found in testing.

We’ve also optimised and reduced the game’s install size by 98 MB (6%) with no quality loss!

As always, thank you all for continuing to support Studio Élan…!

〜 Karen/あけみ (akemin_dayo)

A message from Kinxil, our French translator

Je suis très heureux de partager avec vous la traduction française d’un jeu que j’affectionne tout particulièrement, Highway Blossoms (incluant le DLC Next Exit et ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)).

C’est mon premier projet de traduction et, n’étant pas du métier, il comporte probablement son lot d’approximations. Mais il a été fait avec amour, promis !

J’espère que vous apprécierez autant Highway Blossoms dans sa version française que j’ai apprécié cette aventure 🌺.

Kinxil

Changelog for 1.3:

On PC, it targets Ren’Py SDK versions 8.1.3.23091805 〜 7.5.3.22090809.

  • Added a brand new complete French localisation! Massive thank you to the French translation team — Kinxil, Asazuna, and Nono!

  • Optimised and reduced game install size by 98 MB (6%) with no quality loss!

  • Fixed a visual issue in Scene 13 where Amber would sometimes put on two seatbelts. (I guess she wanted to be extra safe…?)

  • Fixed various UI alignment issues when the game language is set to Chinese.

  • Fixed an UI alignment issue in the savescreen grid.

  • Fixed an issue where the save delete keybind would not work in the savescreen.

  • Fixed an issue where some UI strings would sometimes not be localised.

  • Removed UI font that is no longer used.

  • Fixed some font rendering issues in the UI.

  • Merged changes and improvements made in common code shared with other Studio Élan games.

    • The game will now automatically switch to the game language that best matches with the current operating system language upon first boot, if available.

    • Save data location is now written to the log.

  • Made various other internal refactors and improvements.

Changed files in this update

KarenInternal: Highway Blossoms Unified (※ devtesting ONLY, NEVER EVER push to prod) Depot 451768
  • Loading history…
DLC 943720 Depot 451769
  • Loading history…
DLC 490270 Depot 490278
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link