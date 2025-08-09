 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Portal Call of Duty® Mafia: The Old Country Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 August 2025 Build 19540630 Edited 9 August 2025 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you so much for over 140 feedback forms so far! It's all super informative and supportive, and a bunch of changes and bug fixes are already in the game.

  • Map is now accessible everywhere, from the in-game menu. It replaced the Return to Glyph button.

  • Undead Sentinel's beam attack can now be interrupted by stuns or a killing blow at any stage. Also, he won't summon skeletons if there's already 3 or more.

  • Attacks of Fallen: Spear now give slightly more time to react, to justify the 2 damage dealt.

  • Klyssa's ultimate attack now has more precise hitboxes and an alternative way to be avoided.

  • Improved some other enemies' hitboxes slightly.

  • Added 1 extra Life Shard, so that you're no longer stuck at 2/3 Shards by the end! It's accessible with the upgraded dash in the blue caves area, on a platform that was empty before.

  • If you hold Down and try to fall from a platform, Fjor will no longer grab its ledge.

  • Fixed a few cases when you could fall into nothingness. Other minor adjustments to levels.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented Runes menu from loading.

  • Pause menu now shows inputs for available special moves. You could miss two of them as they weren't shown anywhere before.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3337261
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3337262
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link