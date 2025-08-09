Thank you so much for over 140 feedback forms so far! It's all super informative and supportive, and a bunch of changes and bug fixes are already in the game.
Map is now accessible everywhere, from the in-game menu. It replaced the Return to Glyph button.
Undead Sentinel's beam attack can now be interrupted by stuns or a killing blow at any stage. Also, he won't summon skeletons if there's already 3 or more.
Attacks of Fallen: Spear now give slightly more time to react, to justify the 2 damage dealt.
Klyssa's ultimate attack now has more precise hitboxes and an alternative way to be avoided.
Improved some other enemies' hitboxes slightly.
Added 1 extra Life Shard, so that you're no longer stuck at 2/3 Shards by the end! It's accessible with the upgraded dash in the blue caves area, on a platform that was empty before.
If you hold Down and try to fall from a platform, Fjor will no longer grab its ledge.
Fixed a few cases when you could fall into nothingness. Other minor adjustments to levels.
Fixed a bug that prevented Runes menu from loading.
Pause menu now shows inputs for available special moves. You could miss two of them as they weren't shown anywhere before.
