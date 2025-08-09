- The base sound volume has been lowered.

- You can also rotate the camera with Q and E.

- Interacting with the rubber duck no longer resets it to its default scale.

- Right Shift can also be used to scale items.

- The rope length in hangable decorations now saves properly.

- The bug reporter now clears the text area after sending feedback.

- Added more trees in different styles to help decide which direction we should go.

- Items can be scaled down with almost no limits; the scaling-up range has been increased.

- Tooltips are now localized for every language.

- The UI now adjusts to wide displays.

- Rotated items snap to straight lines when close enough, making it easier to place items in a straight line.

- Fixed issues with East Asian languages.





Thank you for all the feedback you’ve sent! More fixes are coming soon. Have a nice day!