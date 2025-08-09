- The base sound volume has been lowered.
- You can also rotate the camera with Q and E.
- Interacting with the rubber duck no longer resets it to its default scale.
- Right Shift can also be used to scale items.
- The rope length in hangable decorations now saves properly.
- The bug reporter now clears the text area after sending feedback.
- Added more trees in different styles to help decide which direction we should go.
- Items can be scaled down with almost no limits; the scaling-up range has been increased.
- Tooltips are now localized for every language.
- The UI now adjusts to wide displays.
- Rotated items snap to straight lines when close enough, making it easier to place items in a straight line.
- Fixed issues with East Asian languages.
Thank you for all the feedback you’ve sent! More fixes are coming soon. Have a nice day!
Cozyrama 0.1.2 Patchnotes
Update notes via Steam Community
