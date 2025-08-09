 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Portal Call of Duty® Mafia: The Old Country Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 August 2025 Build 19540616 Edited 9 August 2025 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We updated the build for the Autumn Playtest of August. If you participated in the July playtest and want to again, this test has the same setup. Please:

- record your screen and voice, and share your footage with us
- fill in the questionnaire at the end

Thanks so much!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3657141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link