Hello! 😎

The famous 1.0 release has arrived, and I'm not sure how exactly to write down what I feel. For us indie developers, our games aren't just products we create and sell; they are much more. For us, Chaos on Wheels is a mission to bring car combat games to as many players as we can, to make the car combat genre relevant again, and show how fun and cool cars with weapons can be. When it all started, it was just two friends who wanted to make a small, cool game. Over time, it grew and became too big for the two of us, too big for our capabilities.

Let's be honest, Chaos on Wheels isn't fully what we wanted to make, what you expected to be, what it could be, but it is a start, it is our first game. As some of you may assess, Chaos on Wheels isn't quite a success, and it didn't really earn the time we invested in it. Because of that, we had a tough time pushing it to the 1.0 release. We couldn't implement as many features, polish enough lots of things, add as much content, and generally take the game to the quality level we wanted. Even so, we did add some features, polished some things, fixed and improved the game as much as we could to bring it to v1.0, and we're proud of that. And now, with all the experience and knowledge we learned on this journey, we're shifting our focus to the game we all want, an online multiplayer true arena car combat game. 🔥

1.0 release and a new game don't mean the complete end of support for Chaos on Wheels, we'll still maintain it, make necessary bugfixes, and occasional updates based on the feedback from the community. Our final goal for Chaos on Wheels is to release one more DLC in the next year. 📅

You might also wonder why make a new game, and not just improve this one. The truth is, we overcomplicated Chaos on Wheels and made some rookie design mistakes. Since roughly 90% of the feedback, from players, but also from other developers, was that this game is perfect for online multiplayer, and Chaos on Wheels has so many design and development flaws, improving Chaos on Wheels and adding design changes to work well for online multiplayer would be more effort than new project, so we simply took what we learned, and with new experience started a new project, a project focused on online multiplayer, based on feedback from community, with thought-out design for multiplayer, and built on newest technology. 😎

🎮 As a matter of fact, I invite you to join our alpha playtest in September, to test out and see how our determination and strong will to make the best car combat game are pushing us toward our goal. It's free, all you have to do is fill out the signup form, and you'll receive a Steam key to access the playtest. More details available on the Discord server. 👈 You can check out this sneak peek of the gameplay showcase of Chaos on Wheels 2 (Gameplay Chaos on Wheels 2) 👈

In the end, I'd like to thank everybody who supported us, cheered for us, who purchased, played, or in any way helped us get to v1.0. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. 💙💙💙

Cheers,

Aron the Dev