Bug Fixes

Random Supply Crate Bomb Damage Issue Problem: Due to a damage detection issue, bombs from random supply crates could damage players.

After fix: Bombs will now only damage enemy units, and their range and damage have been increased. Black Screen Issue for Some Players on Game Launch Solution: Try Launch the game using the “DX11 Compatible” mode.

Optimizations & Adjustments

Adjusted the unlock conditions for the 2nd and 3rd mechs. Optimized enemy stats in the first map.

Thank you, Survivors, for all your feedback and suggestions. We will continue to fix and optimize the known issues in future updates.