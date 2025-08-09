NEW IN THIS UPDATE:

Bonus Dungons -infinite dungeons that unlock gold statues for your gold pile if you reach a certain floor (usually 15). Size of the statues increases with the difficulty you clear the dungeon on.

Icy -Entire dungeon has icy floors Polymorph -Every time a monster is killed one of your items is polymorphed, including items you have equipped! Hallucinate -hallucination side effect is permanently enabled, how far can you get while never truly knowing what you're fighting? Realtime -a mode where this game truly crosses the like/lite threshold, even in menus! Practice -start on floor 12 at level 7 with a random assortment of items, practice the harder floors of the standard mode dungeon

Rattle-bones monster bit was given a placeholder effect

CHANGED IN THIS UPDATE:

Aquator sprite was slightly altered

FIXED IN THIS UPDATE:

Bug where the if you killed a fairy and it tried to polymorph one of your dropped items the description text wouldn't display in the log

Bug where the rattle-bones monster bit would spawn but had no name or description -reported by ZOONK on Steam

Bug where the player could still perform certain actions while asleep from sleep gas

Bug where the total number of monsters killed during your run wouldn't be kept track of in classic mode -reported by Max via email

Description text didn't properly say you killed what the monster looked like when you killed it while hallucinating

Description text didn't properly say you missed “something” if you attacked a monster while blinded

Bug where xeroids would be invisible except on the map

Secret doors in classic modes ROGUE difficulty weren't camouflaging themselves properly

Version 3.6 is finally out! The main new feature here being the bonus dungeons. There are no leaderboards for these and so they are just for fun. Each puts a twist on the dungeons that you have to deal with with the exception of the practice dungeon which is for people who are specifically gunning for the Amulet of Yendor.

The main goal of each is to get as far down as possible with a certain floor, usually floor 15, being the primary goal. Clearing a dungeon unlocks a corresponding gold statue for your gold pile and clearing on harder difficulties make the statue bigger and therefore more shiny.

5 dungeons are included in this update though I have 3 more already planned. You can see disabled buttons for them in the bonus dungeon menu.

This round of bonus dungeons is mostly about simple mechanical changes but the next batch may be much more wacky. I hope you guys enjoy them!