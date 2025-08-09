 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19540529 Edited 9 August 2025 – 18:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We have now raised the AI quick match prize to $300 we appreciate everyone who supports the game. To all the naysayers, just know that Parts Unknown is an independent online MMO that currently has no outside funding. Parts Unknown is the first game to push ReadyPlayerMe technology to the limit. Our goal is to give players the freedom to upload their own clothing and animations dynamically. This is not an easy task we are in the pursuit of revolutionizing online character creation.


-Parts Unknown Productions Team

