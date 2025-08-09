 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19540412
Update notes via Steam Community
Deer Gamers!

Just another small patch. v1.4 improved the games performance while displaying the minimap in big rooms. But after releasing v1.4 I was reviewing the minimap code and thought of a way to make it more efficient in general.

Previously the minimap was drawn square by square which was very inefficient as it was drawing ~1600-2500 squares on the screen each frame. It's now done row-by-row in a few rectangles based on the terrain.

In practice it appears the same as before, but behind the scenes it's about 10x more efficient.

QoL
  • Improved the performance of the minimap.

Thanks for playing,

Azzie

