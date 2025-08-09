Improved the performance of the minimap.



Deer Gamers!Just another small patch. v1.4 improved the games performance while displaying the minimap in big rooms. But after releasing v1.4 I was reviewing the minimap code and thought of a way to make it more efficient in general.Previously the minimap was drawn square by square which was very inefficient as it was drawing ~1600-2500 squares on the screen each frame. It's now done row-by-row in a few rectangles based on the terrain.In practice it appears the same as before, but behind the scenes it's about 10x more efficient.Thanks for playing,Azzie