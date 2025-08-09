Servers will be down momentarily.
- Neuro-Hacker immunity no longer applies to Core activated Neuro-Links and the scan detection overrides undetectable (you will always be detected while scanning).
- Current Neuro-Link being used by a hacker is displayed over their nameplate.
- Parasite duration from 2.5 > 5 seconds.
- Combust hack time from 3 > 5 seconds.
- Neuro-Hacker allows use of blackmarket Neuro-Link devices. These will be powerful, but limited to use during scan only with long hack times.
- Blackmarket Neuro-Link devices currently include: Cascade and Pathogen.
- Minor bug fixes and tooltip corrections.
Playtest patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 1872911
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update