 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Portal Call of Duty® Mafia: The Old Country Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 August 2025 Build 19540381 Edited 9 August 2025 – 17:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Servers will be down momentarily.

- Neuro-Hacker immunity no longer applies to Core activated Neuro-Links and the scan detection overrides undetectable (you will always be detected while scanning).
- Current Neuro-Link being used by a hacker is displayed over their nameplate.
- Parasite duration from 2.5 > 5 seconds.
- Combust hack time from 3 > 5 seconds.
- Neuro-Hacker allows use of blackmarket Neuro-Link devices. These will be powerful, but limited to use during scan only with long hack times.
- Blackmarket Neuro-Link devices currently include: Cascade and Pathogen.
- Minor bug fixes and tooltip corrections.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1872911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link