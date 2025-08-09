Servers will be down momentarily.



- Neuro-Hacker immunity no longer applies to Core activated Neuro-Links and the scan detection overrides undetectable (you will always be detected while scanning).

- Current Neuro-Link being used by a hacker is displayed over their nameplate.

- Parasite duration from 2.5 > 5 seconds.

- Combust hack time from 3 > 5 seconds.

- Neuro-Hacker allows use of blackmarket Neuro-Link devices. These will be powerful, but limited to use during scan only with long hack times.

- Blackmarket Neuro-Link devices currently include: Cascade and Pathogen.

- Minor bug fixes and tooltip corrections.