1- Robber Overhaul Your encounters with robbers are now more intuitive and challenging:
- Enhanced Instructions & Clearer, more concise tips for stealth and timing.
- Adjusted Difficulty, Robbers react more realistically, rewarding careful play.
2- Bank Growth Features Add more shelves to increase storage. Expand your vault further for greater capacity.
3- Loan System Update Loan customer numbers now adjust more accurately based on interest rate changes.
4- Fixes & Improvements: Placement Bug Fix – Objects can now be placed correctly at all points inside the bank.
