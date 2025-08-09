 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19540367 Edited 9 August 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1- Robber Overhaul Your encounters with robbers are now more intuitive and challenging:
- Enhanced Instructions & Clearer, more concise tips for stealth and timing.
- Adjusted Difficulty, Robbers react more realistically, rewarding careful play.

2- Bank Growth Features Add more shelves to increase storage. Expand your vault further for greater capacity.

3- Loan System Update Loan customer numbers now adjust more accurately based on interest rate changes.

4- Fixes & Improvements: Placement Bug Fix – Objects can now be placed correctly at all points inside the bank.

💬 Love the update?🌟📝 Your reviews make a big difference!🙏 If you’re enjoying the game, please leave a positive review on Steam—it helps us grow and bring you more awesome updates faster. 💖🚀

💡 Found bugs or have ideas?Join our Discord and share your thoughts:👉 https://discord.gg/wZ3ACd4h4A

Thank you for playing and supporting us!
Strong Bow Games Studio

