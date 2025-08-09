Hello folks!

I just pushed up version 1.0.1 of Tall Trails! It's mostly addressing bugs you guys have found over the last few days.

Changelog:

Added a lil ~randomization~ to something that happens at the end of the game when playing in New Game+ or Randomizer mode

Made the trigger for winning the Blimp Race bigger & taller, so it will be a little easier to hit when approaching it at near lightspeed

Added some playtesters to the credits whose names accidentally dropped off the list. Sorry about that!

Fixed "T-Rex Fossil" & "Desk Lamp" statues trapping players inside

Fixed a bug where returning clay to Cupp from a world other than the one you're currently in would not be saved properly

Fixed an issue where if you summitted, but didn't collect the clay, the clay wouldn't respawn when loading the island again

Fixed a bug where certain proc-gen islands would fail to load properly

Corrected some typos

Thanks to everyone who submitted bug reports!

Brady