9 August 2025 Build 19540361 Edited 9 August 2025 – 17:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello folks!

I just pushed up version 1.0.1 of Tall Trails! It's mostly addressing bugs you guys have found over the last few days.

Changelog:

  • Added a lil ~randomization~ to something that happens at the end of the game when playing in New Game+ or Randomizer mode

  • Made the trigger for winning the Blimp Race bigger & taller, so it will be a little easier to hit when approaching it at near lightspeed

  • Added some playtesters to the credits whose names accidentally dropped off the list. Sorry about that!

  • Fixed "T-Rex Fossil" & "Desk Lamp" statues trapping players inside

  • Fixed a bug where returning clay to Cupp from a world other than the one you're currently in would not be saved properly

  • Fixed an issue where if you summitted, but didn't collect the clay, the clay wouldn't respawn when loading the island again

  • Fixed a bug where certain proc-gen islands would fail to load properly

  • Corrected some typos

Thanks to everyone who submitted bug reports!

Brady

